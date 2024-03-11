WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios: What UPW, RCB and GG need to do to qualify

Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed their playoffs qualification berth in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one run in a nail-biting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 10. With the close triumph, they became the second team after Mumbai Indians (MI) to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. They put up 181/5 on the board as Jemimah Rodrigues hammered 58 off 36, while Alice Capsey slammed 48 off 32 balls. For RCB, young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil starred with 4/26 in her four overs.

Chasing 182, Bangalore were kept in the hunt by Ellyse Perry (49 off 32). Richa Ghosh (51 off 29) scored a superb half-century, but fell just short of taking her team over the line.

WPL 2024 playoffs: A two-team tussle?

With only three league games left in WPL 2024, we take a look at what RCB, UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) need to do to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB are currently third in the points table, with three wins and four losses and a net run rate of +0.027. They will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league game on March 12. A win for Bangalore will see them finish on eight points, which should be enough to seal a playoffs berth for them.

Expand Tweet

If RCB win their last match and UPW also emerge triumphant in their last game, both sides will be equal on eight points. But Bangalore have a better chance of qualifying on the net run rate scenario. If both RCB and UPW lose their respective last league games, the qualifying spot will again be decided on the basis of the net run rate.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

UP Warriorz are fourth in the WPL 2024 points table, with three wins and four losses. They have six points and a net run rate of -0.365. Their last league game will be against Gujarat Giants on March 11. If they win the game, UPW will finish the league stage with eight points.

A win against GG, however, might not be enough for UP Warriorz to qualify for the playoffs due to their net run rate - assuming RCB and UPW finish with eight points each.

The best case scenario for UP Warriorz will be them beating GG on Monday and RCB going down to MI in their last league game. If that happens, UPW will end the league stage with eight points, while RCB will be stuck on six.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Gujarat Giants have only a slim mathematical possibility of reaching the WPL 2024 playoffs. GG have just two points from six games.

Expand Tweet

If they beat UPW and DC in their last two league games and RCB also go down to MI, Gujarat, Bangalore and UP will all be level on six points each. However, with a net run rate of -1.111, they are highly unlikely to finish in the top three even in such a scenario.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App