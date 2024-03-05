WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs MI match

Delhi Capitals (DC) tightened their grip over the number one spot in the WPL 2024 points table with a fantastic win against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (March 5). DC avenged their previous loss versus MI with a 29-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Playing their first Women's Premier League match in front of their home fans, the Delhi Capitals scored 192 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians finished 163/8 to suffer their second defeat of the season.

Courtesy of this win, Delhi Capitals now have eight points to their name in the WPL 2024 points table. The Capitals have registered four wins in five matches. Two more wins should help DC confirm a place in the next round of the competition.

Here are the updated standings:

Mumbai Indians have dropped from second to third position in the WPL 2024 points table after the 29-run loss against the Delhi Capitals. MI have six points after five matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.402 to +0.018 after the defeat against DC.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up to the number two spot in the standings. RCB have six points as well, but their net run rate of +0.242 is better than that of MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore can rise up to number 1 position in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Can Royal Challengers Bangalore record their 4th win of the season?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be in action tomorrow evening (March 6) against the Gujarat Giants (GG). RCB are second right now, while GG are fifth with zero points to their name.

Having already defeated the Gujarat Giants once this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will start as the favorites to win tomorrow evening. If RCB win by a big margin and boost their net run rate to more than +1.301, they will overtake Delhi Capitals to become the new table-toppers.

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 pm IST. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tomorrow.

