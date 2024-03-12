WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cemented their third position in the WPL 2024 points table with a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier tonight (March 12). With this victory, RCB became the third team to qualify for the Women's Premier League playoffs.

Mumbai Indians had already qualified for the playoffs before their final league-stage encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, a win over RCB would have boosted MI's chances of earning a direct ticket to the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed the Mumbai Indians in Delhi to confirm a third-place finish in the WPL 2024 points table. RCB now have eight points after eight matches, with their net run rate improving from +0.027 to +0.306.

Mumbai Indians' net run rate has declined from +0.343 to +0.024 after the seven-wicket loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI are now likely to finish second in the WPL 2024 points table.

Gujarat Giants can help Mumbai Indians become tabletoppers of WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

The last league-stage match of Women's Premier League 2024 will take place tomorrow evening (March 13) in Delhi. Home side Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in that game. The Giants are no longer alive in the race to the playoffs, but they can spoil the Capitals' party.

DC can earn a direct ticket to the final by defeating GG or even losing the match by a small margin. In case GG beat DC by a colossal margin, DC's net run rate of +0.918 may take a toll, leading to Mumbai Indians' rise to the top.

Also, the Gujarat Giants will aim to avoid a last-place finish in the WPL 2024 standings. GG have four points right now. If they win big tomorrow, they can push the UP Warriorz down to the fifth spot.

