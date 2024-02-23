WPL 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 got underway with a high-voltage clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and last season’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, Feb. 23. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat first.

A total of 22 matches will be played as part of WPL 2024, with games to be held at two venues. The first 11 matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the subsequent 11 matches, which include the Eliminator and the final, will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Eliminator will be played on Mar. 15 and the final on Mar. 17.

The format of WPL 2024 is the same as last year. All five franchises will take on each other twice in the league stage. The table toppers will qualify directly for the final. The second and third placed sides will battle it out in the Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator clash will then meet the table toppers in the final of the tournament.

WPL 2024: Live telecast and live streaming details

The live telecast of all Women’s Premier League 2024 will be available on Sports 18 in India.

The live-streaming of the games will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website. The matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals squads for WPL 2024

With Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals taking on each other in the opening match of WPL 2024, take a look at the squads of both teams for this year’s event.

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Arundati Reddy, Jess Jonnasen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatiaa, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

