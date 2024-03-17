WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry and Shreyanaka Patil

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured an eight-wicket win to clinch their first-ever WPL title at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

After electing to bat first, Delhi Capitals looked in complete control of the game in the powerplay overs, scoring 61 runs. Meg Lanning (23) and Shafali Verma (44) were the standout batters initially.

However, other batters completely faltered as Shreyanka Patil shined with a four-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in 3.3 overs. Sophie Molineux claimed a three-fer while Asha Sobhana secured two wickets.

In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off on a sedate note with Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) scoring important runs. Ellyse Perry (35*) stood calm at the crease alongside Richa Ghosh (17*) as they sealed the deal in 19.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 EA Perry (RCB-W) 9 9 4 347 66 69.4 276 125.72 - 2 - 41 7 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 9 9 - 331 60 36.77 269 123.04 - 4 - 47 4 3 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 9 9 1 309 71 38.62 197 156.85 - 3 - 27 20 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 10 10 - 300 80 30 224 133.92 - 2 - 40 10 5 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 295 88* 98.33 216 136.57 - 3 - 34 8 6 BL Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 2 285 85* 47.5 202 141.08 - 3 1 38 5 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 7 7 2 268 95* 53.6 190 141.05 - 2 1 30 8 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 10 9 3 257 62 42.83 181 141.98 - 2 - 31 10 9 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 9 9 3 235 69* 39.16 153 153.59 - 2 2 26 8 10 A Capsey (DC-W) 9 8 - 230 75 28.75 183 125.68 - 1 2 29 6

Ellyse Perry consolidated her pole position with 347 runs in nine innings while Meg Lanning retained her second rank with 331 runs from nine matches. Shafali Verma (309) moved up from the seventh to the third position.

Smriti Mandhana (299) ascended from the fifth to the fourth rank. Deepti Sharma (295) slid from the third to the fifth position. Beth Mooney (285) descended from the fourth to the sixth slot. Harmanpreer Kaur (268) slid from the sixth to the seventh spot.

Richa Ghosh (257), Jemimah Rodrigues (235), and Alice Capsey (230) maintained their eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SR Patil (RCB-W) 8 8 129 21.3 - 157 13 4/12 12.07 7.3 9.92 2 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 10 10 156 26 - 185 12 5/22 15.41 7.11 13 - 1 3 S Molineux (RCB-W) 10 10 228 38 - 278 12 3/20 23.16 7.31 19 - - 4 M Kapp (DC-W) 7 7 168 28 2 176 11 3/5 16 6.28 15.27 - - 5 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 7 7 150 25 - 181 11 3/21 16.45 7.24 13.63 - - 6 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - 7 RP Yadav (DC-W) 9 9 150 25 - 187 10 4/20 18.7 7.48 15 1 - 8 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 8 8 174 29 1 207 10 2/20 20.7 7.13 17.4 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 162 27 - 215 10 2/14 21.5 7.96 16.2 - - 10 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 -

Shreyanka Patil rocketed from the ninth to the top position with 13 scalps. Asha Sobhana (12) ascended from the fifth to the second rank at 15.41. Sophie Molineux (12) moved up from the 11th to the third slot at 23.16.

Jess Jonassen (11) slid from the second to the fourth slot, averaging 15.72. Marizanne Kapp (11) slipped from the top to the fifth slot at 16. Sophie Ecclestone (11) descended from the third to the sixth spot at 18.81.

Radha Yadav (10) glided down from the fourth to the seventh slot at 18.7. Tanuja Kanwar (10), Nat Sciver Brunt (10), and Deepti Sharma (10) slipped two spots each to occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots at 20.7, 21.5, and 21.7 respectively.

