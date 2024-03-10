WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Jess Jonassen

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a nail-biting one-run defeat to Delhi Capitals in the 17th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a dominating total of 181-5 in 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the standout batter with 58 off 36 with eight fours and one six. Alice Capsey (48) also shone.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the wrecker-in-chief for RCB with a four-wicket haul, conceding 26 runs in four overs, while Asha Sobhana picked up a wicket. In response, RCB opened with Sophie Molineux, who smacked 33 off 30, while Ellyse Perry hit 49 off 32. However, the best knock came from Richa Ghosh, who scored 51 off 29.

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy scalped a wicket apiece for Delhi Capitals as RCB were restricted at 180-7 to fall narrowly short.

On that note, here's a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MM Lanning (DC-W) 7 7 - 290 60 41.42 236 122.88 - 4 - 40 4 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 7 7 - 248 80 35.42 165 150.3 - 2 - 33 10 3 H Kaur (MI-W) 5 5 2 235 95* 78.33 159 147.79 - 2 - 26 8 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 7 6 - 230 75 38.33 178 129.21 - 1 - 29 6 5 BL Mooney (GG-W) 6 6 1 211 85* 42.2 145 145.51 - 2 - 28 4 6 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 4 207 59 69 156 132.69 - 2 - 25 4 7 EA Perry (RCB-W) 6 6 2 206 58 51.5 151 136.42 - 1 - 24 5 8 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 7 7 2 197 69* 39.4 123 160.16 - 2 1 22 7 9 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 7 7 1 194 64* 32.33 133 145.86 - 2 - 18 12 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 7 6 1 190 62 38 120 158.33 - 2 - 24 7

Meg Lanning continues to lead the WPL run-scoring charts with 290 runs in seven innings. Smriti Mandhan is second with 248 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur is next with 235 runs.

Alice Capsey (230) moved up from ninth to fourth, while Beth Mooney slipped from fourth to fifth, accumulating 211 runs. Deepti Sharma (207) slipped from fifth to sixth.

Ellyse Perry (206) moved up from 13th to seventh. Jemimah Rodrigues (197) ascended from 15th to eighth rank. Shafali Verma (194) moved one spot up to the ninth position while Richa Ghosh (190) ascended from 15th to tenth.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 5 5 114 19 - 134 10 3/21 13.4 7.05 11.4 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 7 7 132 22 - 152 10 4/20 15.2 6.9 13.2 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 5 5 120 20 2 139 9 3/5 15.44 6.95 13.33 - - 4 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 7 7 114 19 - 146 8 5/22 18.25 7.68 14.25 - 1 5 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 6 6 126 21 - 159 8 2/21 19.87 7.57 15.75 - - 6 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 7 7 165 27.3 - 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 20.62 - - 7 A Reddy (DC-W) 7 7 138 23 - 179 8 2/27 22.37 7.78 17.25 - - 8 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 156 26 - 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.5 19.5 1 - 9 S Ismail (MI-W) 5 5 120 20 - 124 7 3/18 17.71 6.2 17.14 - - 10 S Ishaque (MI-W) 7 7 120 20 - 138 7 3/27 19.71 6.9 17.14 - -

Jess Jonassen (10), Radha Yadav (10) and Marizanne Kapp (9) continue to lead the WPL bowling standings with averages of 13.4, 15.2 and 15.44 respectively. Asha Sobhana (8) moved up from seventh to fourth with an average of 18.25.

Tanuja Kanwar (8) slid from fourth to fifth, averaging 19.87. Sophie Ecclestone (8) slipped from fifth to sixth spot with an average of 21.12. Arundhati Reddy (8) ascended from tenth to seventh at 22.37.

Deepti Sharma (8) slid from sixth to eighth, averaging 24.37. Shabnim Ismail (7) and Saiqa Ishaque (7) slid one spot each to occupy the ninth and tenth slots respectively at an average of 17.71 and 19.71.

