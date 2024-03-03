WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs DC match (Updated) ft. Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav

Delhi Capitals secured a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being tasked to bat first, Delhi Capitals lost their opener Shafali Verma for only 13 runs. Later, Jemimah Rodrigues (7) and Alice Capsey (27) followed the queue.

However, captain Meg Lanning (55) stood tall. Later, Annabel Sutherland (20) and Shikha Pandey (14*) propelled the team’s total to 163/8 in 20 overs.

Meghna Singh was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, conceding 37 runs in four overs while Ashleigh Gardner claimed two wickets with Tanuja Kanwar and Mannat Kashyap picking up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Gujarat Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Laura Wolvaardt bagged a three-ball duck while Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Veda Krishnamurthy failed to create an impact.

Ashleigh Gardner (40) displayed some grit. However, she couldn't get any support from the other end as they continued to collapse. Eventually, they could post only 138/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 25 runs.

Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav pocketed three wickets apiece while Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy picked up a wicket apiece for Delhi Capitals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 GM Harris (UPW-W) 4 4 2 153 60* 76.5 91 168.13 - 1 - 21 5 2 A Capsey (DC-W) 4 3 - 148 75 49.33 103 143.68 - 1 - 17 5 3 MM Lanning (DC-W) 4 4 - 148 55 37 126 117.46 - 2 - 17 2 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 4 4 - 139 74 34.75 92 151.08 - 1 - 20 5 5 S Meghana (RCB-W) 4 4 1 136 53 45.33 115 118.26 - 1 - 15 3 6 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 4 4 1 128 64* 42.66 91 140.65 - 2 - 10 9 7 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 4 4 - 121 57 30.25 89 135.95 - 1 - 16 5 8 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 1 118 40* 39.33 83 142.16 - - - 14 1 9 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 10 A Gardner (GG-W) 4 4 - 92 40 23 82 112.19 - - - 11 2

Grace Harris, the UP Warriorz hard-hitting batter, continues to lead the batting standings with 153 runs. Alice Capsey moved up from the fourth to the second rank with 148 runs at an average of 49.33.

Meg Lanning rocketed from the ninth to the third position with 148 runs at an average of 37. Smriti Mandhana (139) and Sabbhineni Meghana (136) descended two spots each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks.

Shafali Verma (128) moved one spot up to occupy the sixth slot. Yastika Bhatia (121) and Amelia Kerr (118) slipped two spots each to secure the seventh and eighth ranks respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur (101) slid one spot to make it to the ninth position while Ashleigh Gardner (92) propelled from the 18th position to hold the 10th rank.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RP Yadav (DC-W) 4 4 72 12 - 77 7 4/20 11 6.41 10.28 1 - 2 AC Kerr (MI-W) 4 4 90 15 - 114 7 4/17 16.28 7.6 12.85 1 - 3 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 - 43 6 3/21 7.16 5.37 8 - - 4 M Kapp (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 2 72 6 3/5 12 6 12 - - 5 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 4 4 78 13 - 95 6 2/21 15.83 7.3 13 - - 6 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 102 6 3/20 17 6.58 15.5 - - 7 A Reddy (DC-W) 4 4 84 14 - 108 6 2/27 18 7.71 14 - - 8 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 4 4 60 10 - 77 5 5/22 15.4 7.7 12 - 1 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 4 4 78 13 - 104 5 2/27 20.8 8 15.6 - - 10 Meghna Singh (GG-W) 4 4 72 12 1 112 5 4/37 22.4 9.33 14.4 1 -

Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Radha Yadav moved up from the ninth to the summit spot in the wickets standings with seven wickets at an average of 11. Amelia Kerr slipped to the second rank with seven wickets at 16.28.

Jess Jonassen rocketed from the 12th to the third position with six wickets at 7.16. Marizanne Kapp slipped from the second to fourth slot with six wickets at 12. Tanuja Kanwar (6) slid from fourth to fifth position, averaging 15.83.

Sophie Ecclestone (6) descended from the third slot to secure the sixth spot at 17. Arundhati Reddy (6) slid from sixth to seventh spot at an average of 18. Asha Sobhana (5) slipped from fifth to eighth rank with an average of 15.4.

Nat Sciver Brunt (5) glided down from the seventh position to make it to the ninth position, averaging 20.8. Meghna Singh (5) ascended from the 31st rank to occupy the 10th slot, averaging 22.4.

