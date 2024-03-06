WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana

Gujarat Giants secured their first win of the Women's Premier League 2024 against RCB by 19 runs in the 13th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants rarely slipped off the moment. Opening batters Laura Wolvaardt (76) and Beth Mooney (85*) smacked all the opposition bowlers all over the park with a 140-run opening stand.

Phoebe Litchfield also contributed with 18 runs in 17 balls as eventually, Giants propelled to 199/5 in 20 overs. Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham were the lone wicket-takers for the RCB Women, picking up a wicket apiece.

In the chase, RCB never looked in the game, losing wickets at regular intervals. Sabbhineni Meghana was the first to depart to the pavilion for only four runs. Smriti Mandhana (24), Ellyse Perry (24), and Sophie Devine (23) got off to good starts, but couldn't maximize them.

Richa Ghosh (30) and Georgia Wareham (48) put up a good show. However, other batters couldn't create an impact and as a result, RCB Women collapsed to 180/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 19 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner scalped two wickets, conceding 23 runs in her four-over spell. Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwar claimed one wicket apiece to turn the tables towards their side.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 201 55 40.2 164 122.56 - 3 - 23 4 3 S Meghana (RCB-W) 6 6 1 168 53 33.6 149 112.75 - 1 - 20 3 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 5 4 - 167 75 41.75 123 135.77 - 1 - 20 5 5 GM Harris (UPW-W) 5 5 2 158 60* 52.66 96 164.58 - 1 - 22 5 6 EA Perry (RCB-W) 5 5 2 157 58 52.33 119 131.93 - 1 - 17 4 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 1 156 64* 39 103 151.45 - 2 - 13 11 8 BL Mooney (GG-W) 5 5 1 145 85* 36.25 110 131.81 - 1 - 20 1 9 AJ Healy (UPW-W) 5 5 - 139 55 27.8 107 129.9 - 1 - 22 3 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 6 5 1 139 62 34.75 91 152.74 - 1 - 20 4

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB skipper, continues to lead the batting standings with 243 runs from six innings. Meg Lanning, the DC skipper, retained her second rank with 201 runs. Sabbhineni Meghana moved one spot up, accumulating 168 runs at the third rank.

Alice Capsey (167) slipped one spot down to occupy the fourth slot. UP Warriorz hard-hitting batter Grace Harris (158) maintained her fifth position. Ellyse Perry moved up from the ninth to the sixth slot, amassing 157 runs.

Shafali Verma (156) glided one spot down to the seventh position. Beth Mooney (145) rocketed from the 21st rank to secure the eighth spot. Alyssa Healy (139) descended from the seventh to the ninth slot while Richa Ghosh ascended from the 13th to the 10th position.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 - 64 9 3/21 7.11 5.33 8 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 5 5 90 15 - 100 8 4/20 12.5 6.66 11.25 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - - 4 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 6 6 90 15 - 117 7 5/22 16.71 7.8 12.85 - 1 5 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 5 5 117 19.3 - 124 7 3/20 17.71 6.35 16.71 - - 6 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 5 5 102 17 - 138 7 2/21 19.71 8.11 14.57 - - 7 AC Kerr (MI-W) 5 5 102 17 - 149 7 4/17 21.28 8.76 14.57 1 - 8 S Molineux (RCB-W) 6 6 132 22 - 171 7 3/25 24.42 7.77 18.85 - - 9 A Reddy (DC-W) 5 5 102 17 - 140 6 2/27 23.33 8.23 17 - - 10 G Wareham (RCB-W) 6 6 103 17.1 - 148 6 2/38 24.66 8.62 17.16 - -

Delhi Capitals star bowler Jess Jonassen maintained her pole position in the wickets standings with nine scalps. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav retained her second rank with eight scalps at 12.5. Marizanne Kapp strengthened her third position, scalping eight wickets at 13.62.

Asha Sobhana (7) and Sophie Ecclestone (7) continue to hold the fourth and fifth positions, averaging 16.71 and 17.71, respectively. Tanuja Kanwar (7) moved up from the seventh to the sixth position, averaging 19.71.

Amelia Kerr (7) slid one slot down to occupy the seventh spot at an average of 21.28. Sophie Molineux (7) and Arundhati Reddy (6) maintain their eighth and ninth ranks respectively. Georgia Wareham (6) ascended from the 13th to the 10th rank at 24.66.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App