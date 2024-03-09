WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GG match (Updated) ft. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jess Jonassen

Mumbai Indians secured a seven-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Gujarat Giants, batting first, posted a dominating total of 190/7 in 20 overs on Saturday, March 9. Opening batter Beth Mooney scored 66 runs in 35 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Dayalan Hemalatha smacked 74 runs in 40 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

In the death overs, Bharati Fulmali played a 13-ball cameo, scoring 21* runs with one four and a six. Saika Ishaque scalped two wickets, conceding 31 runs in four overs while Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Pooja Vastrakar, and S Sajana picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Mumbai Indians finished off the chase in 19.5 overs. Yastika Bhatia (49) was the star in the initial overs. But, it was Harmanpreet Kaur's 95* runs in 48 balls that turned the complexion of the game.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MM Lanning (DC-W) 6 6 - 261 60 43.5 210 124.28 - 4 - 35 4 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10 3 H Kaur (MI-W) 5 5 2 235 95* 78.33 159 147.79 - 2 - 26 8 4 BL Mooney (GG-W) 6 6 1 211 85* 42.2 145 145.51 - 2 - 28 4 5 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 4 207 59 69 156 132.69 - 2 - 25 4 6 GM Harris (UPW-W) 7 7 2 187 60* 37.4 131 142.74 - 1 - 23 7 7 AC Kerr (MI-W) 7 7 2 186 40* 37.2 136 136.76 - - - 21 3 8 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 7 7 - 185 57 26.42 141 131.2 - 1 - 27 6 9 A Capsey (DC-W) 6 5 - 182 75 36.4 146 124.65 - 1 - 21 6 10 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 6 6 1 171 64* 34.2 115 148.69 - 2 - 15 11

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning consolidated her pole position with 261 runs in six innings. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana maintained her second rank with 243 runs from six innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur (235) ascended from the 12th to the third position. Deepti Sharma (207) slipped from the third to the fifth rank. Beth Mooney (211) moved up from the 11th to the fourth rank from six innings. Grace Harris (187) slid from the fourth to the sixth spot.

Amelia Kerr (186) slid from the sixth to the seventh rank. Yastika Bhatia (185) ascended from the 16th to the eighth rank. Alice Capsey (182) slid from the fifth to the ninth rank while Shafali Verma (171) slipped from the seventh to the 10th rank.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 - 95 10 3/21 9.5 5.93 9.6 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 6 6 108 18 - 116 10 4/20 11.6 6.44 10.8 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - - 4 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 6 6 126 21 - 159 8 2/21 19.87 7.57 15.75 - - 5 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 7 7 165 27.3 - 169 8 3/20 21.12 6.14 20.62 - - 6 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 7 7 156 26 - 195 8 4/19 24.37 7.5 19.5 1 - 7 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 6 6 90 15 - 117 7 5/22 16.71 7.8 12.85 - 1 8 S Ismail (MI-W) 5 5 120 20 - 124 7 3/18 17.71 6.2 17.14 - - 9 S Ishaque (MI-W) 7 7 120 20 - 138 7 3/27 19.71 6.9 17.14 - - 10 A Reddy (DC-W) 6 6 120 20 - 155 7 2/27 22.14 7.75 17.14 - -

Delhi Capitals spinners Jess Jonassen (10) and Radha Yadav (10) continue to lead the bowling standings at an average of 9.5 and 11.6. Delhi pacer Marizanne Kapp (8) retained her third position with an average of 6.81.

Tanuja Kanwar (8) ascended from the seventh to the fourth rank at an average of 18.62. Sophie Ecclestone (8) slid from the fourth to the fifth rank at an average of 21.12. Deepti Sharma (8) and Asha Sobhana (7) slid one spot each to occupy the sixth and seventh ranks at 24.37 and 16.71 respectively.

Shabnim Ismail (7) ascended from the 12th to the eighth spot at 17.71 Saiqa Ishaque (7) moved up from the 14th to the ninth rank at 19.71. Arundhati Reddy (7) slipped from the eighth to the 10th position at 22.14.

