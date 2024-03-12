WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 19th game of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mumbai Indians gasped for breath as Ellyse Perry was in breathtaking form with the ball on Tuesday, March 12. Hayley Matthews (26) and S Sajana (30) were the standout batters for MI. Other batters faltered badly as they collapsed to 113 runs in 19 overs.

Ellyse Perry scalped a six-wicket haul, conceding 15 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Sophie Molineux, SB Pokharkar, Asha Sobhana, and Shreyanka Patil claimed one wicket apiece for the RCB Women in the first innings.

In the chase, RCB finished off the game in 15 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ellyse Perry (40*) and Richa Ghosh (36*) were the top batters in the chase after initial hiccups. Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver Brunt's wickets went in vain.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 295 88* 98.33 216 136.57 - 3 - 34 8 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 7 7 - 290 60 41.42 236 122.88 - 4 - 40 4 3 BL Mooney (GG-W) 7 7 2 285 85* 57 197 144.67 - 3 - 38 5 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 8 8 - 259 80 32.37 178 145.5 - 2 - 35 10 5 EA Perry (RCB-W) 7 7 3 246 58 61.5 189 130.15 - 1 - 29 6 6 H Kaur (MI-W) 6 6 2 235 95* 58.75 160 146.87 - 2 1 26 8 7 A Capsey (DC-W) 7 6 - 230 75 38.33 178 129.21 - 1 - 29 6 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 8 7 2 226 62 45.2 148 152.7 - 2 - 28 9 9 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 7 7 2 197 69* 39.4 123 160.16 - 2 1 22 7 10 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 7 7 1 194 64* 32.33 133 145.86 - 2 - 18 12

UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 295 runs while Meg Lanning, the DC skipper, retained her second rank with 290 runs. GG skipper Beth Mooney maintained her third position with 285 runs.

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, continued to settle at the fourth rank with 259 runs. Ellyse Perry (246) moved up from the seventh to the fifth position in the tally. Harmanpreet Kaur (235), the MI captain, and Alice Capsey (230) slipped one spot each to secure the sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Richa Ghosh (226) moved up from the 10th to the eighth rank. Jemimah Rodrigues (197) and Shafali Verma (194) slipped one spot each to occupy the ninth and 10th slots.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - - 2 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 5 5 114 19 - 134 10 3/21 13.4 7.05 11.4 - - 3 RP Yadav (DC-W) 7 7 132 22 - 152 10 4/20 15.2 6.9 13.2 1 - 4 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 - 5 M Kapp (DC-W) 5 5 120 20 2 139 9 3/5 15.44 6.95 13.33 - - 6 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 8* 8 126 21 - 158 9 5/22 17.55 7.52 14 - 1 7 S Ismail (MI-W) 6* 6 144 24 - 143 8 3/18 17.87 5.95 18 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 7 7 138 23 - 179 8 2/27 22.37 7.78 17.25 - - 9 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 7 7 150 25 - 187 8 2/21 23.37 7.48 18.75 - - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 8* 8 138 23 - 197 8 2/14 24.62 8.56 17.25 - -

Sophie Ecclestone (11) continues to hold the pole position in the bowling standings. Delhi Capitals bowlers Jess Jonassen (10), Radha Yadav (10), and Deepti Sharma (10) retain their second, third, and fourth ranks at 13.4, 15.2, and 21.7 respectively.

Marizanne Kapp (9) and Asha Sobhana (9) maintained their fifth and sixth slots at 15.44 and 17.55 respectively. Shabnim Ismail (8) moved up from the ninth to the seventh slot with an average of 17.87.

Arundhati Reddy (8) and Tanuja Kanwar (8) slipped one slot to secure the eighth and ninth spots at 22.37 and 23.37 respectively. Nat Sciver Brunt (8) moved up from the 11th to the 10th position at 24.62.

