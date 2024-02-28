WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs UPW match (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Amelia Kerr

UP Warriorz secured their first win of the season on Wednesday, bagging a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians Women in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After losing the toss, Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first. Hayley Matthews (55) and Yastika Bhatia (26) forged a 50-run opening stand. Amelia Kerr (23) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (19) continued the momentum as they posted a total of 161/6 in 20 overs.

Anjalu Sarvani, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped a wicket apiece for the UP Warriorz in the first innings.

The UP-based franchise chased down the target comfortably. Alyssa Healy (33) and Kiran Navgire (57) started off well with a whopping 94-run stand for the first wicket.

Despite losing Tahlia McGrath for just one run, Grace Harris (38*) and Deepti Sharma (27*) finished off the game in only 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 2 GM Harris (UPW-W) 3 3 1 93 38* 46.5 58 160.34 - - - 12 3 3 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 3 3 - 90 57 30 74 121.62 - 1 - 12 3 4 S Meghana (RCB-W) 2 2 1 89 53 89 72 123.61 - 1 - 12 2 5 MM Lanning (DC-W) 2 2 - 82 51 41 68 120.58 - 1 - 9 1 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 - 78 31 26 59 132.2 - - - 7 1 7 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 3 2 - 76 45 38 67 113.43 - - - 7 2 8 A Capsey (DC-W) 2 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 9 KP Navgire (UPW-W) 3 3 - 68 57 22.66 41 165.85 - 1 - 6 5 10 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 2 2 1 65 64* 65 51 127.45 - 1 - 6 4

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians skipper, continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 101 runs. Grace Harris (93) climbed up from the 10th position to the second position.

Yastika Bhatia (90) moved up from sixth to third rank from three innings at an average of 30. Sabbhineni Meghana slipped from the second to the fourth position with 89 runs while Meg Lanning also glided down from third to fifth position with 82 runs from two innings.

Amelia Kerr (78) ascended from the 11th rank to occupy the sixth position. Shweta Sehrawat (76) and Alice Capsey (75) slipped three positions each to secure the seventh and eighth ranks, respectively.

Kiran Navgire (68) rocketed from the 29th rank to the ninth spot. Shafali Verma (65) slipped down from the sixth position to secure the 10th rank.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 94 7 4/17 13.42 7.83 10.28 1 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 2 2 42 7 - 35 5 5/22 7 5 8.4 - 1 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 2 37 4 3/5 9.25 4.62 12 - - 4 RP Yadav (DC-W) 2 2 36 6 - 38 4 4/20 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 5 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 6 S Molineux (RCB-W) 2 2 48 8 - 61 4 3/25 15.25 7.62 12 - - 7 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 2 2 36 6 - 41 3 2/21 13.66 6.83 12 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 2 2 42 7 - 43 3 2/27 14.33 6.14 14 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 54 9 - 77 3 2/33 25.66 8.55 18 - - 10 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 3 3 69 11.3 - 82 3 1/25 27.33 7.13 23 - -

Mumbai Indians' leggie Amelia Kerr strengthened her position at the top of the standings with seven wickets. RCB’s Asha Sobhana maintained her second rank with five scalps. Marizanne Kapp retained her third position with four scalps at an average of 9.25.

Radha Yadav (4), Shabnim Ismail (4), and Sophie Molineux (4) settled for the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions at an average of 9.5, 10.5, and 15.25, respectively.

Tanuja Kanwar (3), Arundhati Reddy (3), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (3) continue to hold the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at an average of 13.66, 14.33, and 22, respectively. Sophie Ecclestone (3) climbed up from the 14th rank to make it to the 10th position, averaging 27.33.

