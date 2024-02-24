WPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs UPW match (updated) ft. Richa Ghosh and Sobhana Asha

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a two-run win over UP Warriorz in the second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 24).

After being tasked to bat first, RCB lost their opener, Sophie Devine, for just one run. Captain Smriti Mandhana (13) and Ellyse Perry (8) followed the suit later. Sabbhineni Meghana (53) and Richa Ghosh (62) turned the tables to take the side's total to 157/6 in 20 overs.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped two wickets while Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma picked up a wicket each for the UP Warriorz.

In the chase, UP Warriorz could score only 155/7 in 20 overs, falling short of the target by two runs. Grace Harris (38) and Shweta Sehrawat (31) were the lone standout batters for UP.

RCB leggie Sobhana Asha scalped a fifer to turn the tables and keep her side on top of the game. Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham also shined with a wicket each.

That being said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 2 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 - 62 62 62 37 167.56 - 1 - 12 0 3 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 1 1 - 57 57 57 45 126.66 - 1 - 8 2 4 H Kaur (MI-W) 1 1 - 55 55 55 34 161.76 - 1 - 7 1 5 S Meghana (RCB-W) 1 1 - 53 53 53 44 120.45 - 1 - 7 1 6 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 1 1 - 42 42 42 24 175 - - - 5 2 7 GM Harris (UPW-W) 1 1 - 38 38 38 23 165.21 - - - 4 2 8 MM Lanning (DC-W) 1 1 - 31 31 31 25 124 - - - 3 1 9 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 1 1 - 31 31 31 25 124 - - - 2 1 10 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 - 24 24 24 18 133.33 - - - 3 0

Alice Capsey continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 75 runs. Richa Ghosh was propelled to the second rank with 62 runs. MI's Yastika Bhatia slipped from second to third with 57.

Harmanpreet Kaur (55) descended from third to fourth position. Sabbhineni Meghana secured the fifth rank with 53 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues (42) and Grace Harris (38) occupy the sixth and seventh ranks.

Meg Lanning (31) and Shweta Sehrawat (31) went on to hold the eighth and ninth ranks, respectively, while Amelia Kerr (24) slid from sixth to 10th spot.

WPL 2024 most wickets list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Asha (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 22 5 5/22 4.4 5.5 4.8 - 1 2 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 12 2 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 - - 3 RS Gayakwad (UPW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 4 A Reddy (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 5 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 8.25 12 - - 6 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 43 2 2/43 21.5 10.75 12 - - 7 GM Harris (UPW-W) 1 1 18 3 - 22 1 1/22 22 7.33 18 - - 8 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 1 1 18 3 - 23 1 1/23 23 7.66 18 - - 9 G Wareham (RCB-W) 1 1 16 2.4 - 23 1 1/23 23 8.62 16 - - 10 S Ismail (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 24 1 1/24 24 6 24 - -

RCB leggie Sobhana Asha rocketed to the pole position in the wickets standings with five scalps. Alice Capsey (2) slipped to the second rank at an average of 11.5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2) occupied the third position, averaging 12.

Arundhati Reddy slipped from second to fourth with two scalps at 13.5. Nat Sciver Brunt (2) and Amelia Kerr (2) slipped two positions each to sit at the fifth and sixth slots at an average of 16.5 and 21.5, respectively.

