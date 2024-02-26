WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs DC match (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Radha Yadav

Delhi Capitals bagged a nine-wicket comprehensive win over UP Warriorz in the fourth encounter of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

UP Warriors were tasked to bat first after losing the toss on Monday, February 26. Captain Alyssa Healy (13), Vrinda Dinesh (0), and Tahlia McGrath (1) couldn't make big scores. Shweta Sehrawat (45) and Grace Harris (17) were the top batters as UP posted a total of 119/9 in 20 overs.

Spinner Radha Yadav scalped a four-wicket haul, conceding 20 runs in four overs while Marizanne Kapp picked up a three-wicket haul, conceding five runs in four overs. Arundhati Reddy and Annabel Sutherland claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Delhi Capitals chased down the total with nine wickets in hand. Openers Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64*) were the chief destructors to seal the deal for their side in only 14.3 overs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 2 2 - 82 51 41 68 120.58 - 1 - 9 1 3 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 2 2 - 76 45 38 67 113.43 - - - 7 2 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 2 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 5 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 2 2 1 65 64* 65 51 127.45 - 1 - 6 4 6 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 2 2 - 64 57 32 52 123.07 - 1 - 9 2 7 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 - 62 62 62 37 167.56 - 1 - 12 0 8 GM Harris (UPW-W) 2 2 - 55 38 27.5 41 134.14 - - - 6 2 9 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 - 55 31 27.5 43 127.9 - - - 6 0 10 S Meghana (RCB-W) 1 1 - 53 53 53 44 120.45 - 1 - 7 1

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur continues to dominate the run-scoring charts with 101 runs. Meg Lanning propelled from 10th to second rank with 82 runs. Shweta Sehrawat moved up from 11th to third rank with 76 runs.

Alice Capsey slid two spots down to secure the fourth position with 75 runs. Shafali Verma rocketed from 36th to the fifth rank with 65 runs. Yastika Bhatia (64) and Richa Ghosh (62) descended three slots apiece to hold the sixth and seventh slots.

Grace Harris (55) moved up from ninth to eighth rank. Amelia Kerr (55) and Sabbineni Meghana (53) slipped down fourth slots to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 60 6 4/17 10 7.5 8 1 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 22 5 5/22 4.4 5.5 4.8 - 1 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 2 37 4 3/5 9.25 4.62 12 - - 4 RP Yadav (DC-W) 2 2 36 6 - 38 4 4/20 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 5 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 6 A Reddy (DC-W) 2 2 42 7 - 43 3 2/27 14.33 6.14 14 - - 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 36 6 - 47 3 2/33 15.66 7.83 12 - - 8 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 9 A Capsey (DC-W) 2 1 12 2 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 - - 10 RS Gayakwad (UPW-W) 2 2 42 7 - 44 2 2/24 22 6.28 21 - -

Amelia Kerr (6) and Asha Sobhana (5) continue to lead the wickets standings. Marizanne Kapp (4) rocketed from 15th to third rank at an average of 9.25. Radha Yadav occupied the fourth slot with four wickets at 9.5.

Shabnim Ismail (4) slipped from third to fifth slot at an average of 10.5. Arundhati Reddy (3) moved up from eighth to sixth spot at 14.33.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (3), Tanuja Kanwar (2), Alice Capsey (2), and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2) descended three positions apiece. They secured the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, averaging 15.66, 10.5, 11.5 and 22 respectively.

