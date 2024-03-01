WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs GG match (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriorz secured a six-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants in the eighth game in the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being tasked to bat first, Gujarat Giants posted a total of 142/5 in 20 overs. No. Ò4 batter Phoebe Litchfield (35) and Ashleigh Gardner (30) were the standout batters. Sophie Ecclestone scalped a three-fer for UP Warriorz in the first innings.

In reply, UP Warriorz finished off the chase in 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Grace Harris was the star batter with 60* runs in 33 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes. Alyssa Healy was also exceptional with 33 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 GM Harris (UPW-W) 4 4 2 153 60* 76.5 91 168.13 - 1 - 21 5 2 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 3 3 - 130 74 43.33 81 160.49 - 1 - 19 5 3 S Meghana (RCB-W) 3 3 1 125 53 62.5 103 121.35 - 1 - 14 3 4 A Capsey (DC-W) 3 2 - 121 75 60.5 86 140.69 - 1 - 12 5 5 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3 3 1 115 64* 57.5 82 140.24 - 2 - 9 8 6 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 7 MM Lanning (DC-W) 3 3 - 93 51 31 85 109.41 - 1 - 11 1 8 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 3 3 - 90 57 30 74 121.62 - 1 - 12 3 9 AJ Healy (UPW-W) 4 4 - 84 33 21 69 121.73 - - - 15 0 10 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 3 2 - 81 62 40.5 50 162 - 1 - 12 2

UP Warriorz hard-hitting batter Grace Harris moved up from the seventh rank to make it to the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 153 runs. Smriti Mandhana slipped down to the second position with 130 runs.

Sabbhineni Meghana (125), Alice Capsey (121), Shefali Verma (115), Harmanpreet Kaur (101), and Meg Lanning (93) descended one spot each to occupy the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Yastika Bhatia (90) retained her eighth position in the tally. Alyssa Healy (84) climbed up from the 15th rank to occupy the ninth position. Richa Ghosh (81) continues to hold the 10th spot.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 94 7 4/17 13.42 7.83 10.28 1 - 2 M Kapp (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 2 72 6 3/5 12 6 12 - - 3 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 4 4 93 15.3 - 102 6 3/20 17 6.58 15.5 - - 4 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 3 3 48 8 - 58 5 2/17 11.6 7.25 9.6 - - 5 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 3 3 54 9 - 65 5 5/22 13 7.22 10.8 - 1 6 A Reddy (DC-W) 3 3 66 11 - 81 5 2/27 16.2 7.36 13.2 - - 7 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 8 RP Yadav (DC-W) 3 3 48 8 - 57 4 4/20 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 9 S Molineux (RCB-W) 3 3 66 11 - 84 4 3/25 21 7.63 16.5 - - 10 RS Gayakwad (UPW-W) 4 4 90 15 - 115 4 2/24 28.75 7.66 22.5 - -

Mumbai Indians leggie Amelia Kerr (7) continued to dominate the wickets standings. Marizanne Kapp (6) retained her second rank with an average of 12. Sophie Ecclestone (6) moved up from the 11th rank to make it to the third position at an average of 17.

Tanuja Kanwar (5) propelled from the ninth to the fourth slot at 11.6. Asha Sobhana (5), Arundhati Reddy (5), Shabnim Ismail (4), Radha Yadav (4), and Sophie Molineux (4) slipped two slots each to occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, averaging 13, 16.2, 10.5, 14.25 and 21, respectively. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4) surged from the 12th to the 10th position at an average of 28.75.

