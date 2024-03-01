WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs GG match (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriorz secured a six-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants in the eighth game in the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being tasked to bat first, Gujarat Giants posted a total of 142/5 in 20 overs. No. Ò4 batter Phoebe Litchfield (35) and Ashleigh Gardner (30) were the standout batters. Sophie Ecclestone scalped a three-fer for UP Warriorz in the first innings.

In reply, UP Warriorz finished off the chase in 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Grace Harris was the star batter with 60* runs in 33 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes. Alyssa Healy was also exceptional with 33 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1GM Harris (UPW-W)44215360*76.591168.13-1-215
2S Mandhana (RCB-W)33-1307443.3381160.49-1-195
3S Meghana (RCB-W)3311255362.5103121.35-1-143
4A Capsey (DC-W)32-1217560.586140.69-1-125
5Shafali Verma (DC-W)33111564*57.582140.24-2-98
6H Kaur (MI-W)2211015510175134.66-1-122
7MM Lanning (DC-W)33-93513185109.41-1-111
8YH Bhatia (MI-W)33-90573074121.62-1-123
9AJ Healy (UPW-W)44-84332169121.73---150
10RM Ghosh (RCB-W)32-816240.550162-1-122

UP Warriorz hard-hitting batter Grace Harris moved up from the seventh rank to make it to the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 153 runs. Smriti Mandhana slipped down to the second position with 130 runs.

Sabbhineni Meghana (125), Alice Capsey (121), Shefali Verma (115), Harmanpreet Kaur (101), and Meg Lanning (93) descended one spot each to occupy the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Yastika Bhatia (90) retained her eighth position in the tally. Alyssa Healy (84) climbed up from the 15th rank to occupy the ninth position. Richa Ghosh (81) continues to hold the 10th spot.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1AC Kerr (MI-W)337212-9474/1713.427.8310.281-
2M Kapp (DC-W)33721227263/512612--
3S Ecclestone (UPW-W)449315.3-10263/20176.5815.5--
4TP Kanwar (GG-W)33488-5852/1711.67.259.6--
5A Sobhana (RCB-W)33549-6555/22137.2210.8-1
6A Reddy (DC-W)336611-8152/2716.27.3613.2--
7S Ismail (MI-W)22488-4243/1810.55.2512--
8RP Yadav (DC-W)33488-5744/2014.257.12121-
9S Molineux (RCB-W)336611-8443/25217.6316.5--
10RS Gayakwad (UPW-W)449015-11542/2428.757.6622.5--

Mumbai Indians leggie Amelia Kerr (7) continued to dominate the wickets standings. Marizanne Kapp (6) retained her second rank with an average of 12. Sophie Ecclestone (6) moved up from the 11th rank to make it to the third position at an average of 17.

Tanuja Kanwar (5) propelled from the ninth to the fourth slot at 11.6. Asha Sobhana (5), Arundhati Reddy (5), Shabnim Ismail (4), Radha Yadav (4), and Sophie Molineux (4) slipped two slots each to occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, averaging 13, 16.2, 10.5, 14.25 and 21, respectively. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4) surged from the 12th to the 10th position at an average of 28.75.

