WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 24 for RCB vs UPW match 

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) got underway in the most thrilling fashion possible on Friday. February 23. Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller to begin their title defense in style.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the second game of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 24.

The Royal Challengers had a dismal campaign last year. They managed to win only two of their eight games and finished second-last from the bottom. The Smriti Mandhana-led side have made some changes to their roster this term and will look to come out all guns blazing from the first game.

Led by Alyssa Healy, UP made it to the playoffs last year. However, they lost to the eventual winner Mumbai to crash out of the competition. The Warriorz have a good squad at their disposal and will be keen to better their record from last season. The presence of Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, and Grace Harris make this side almost an unbeaten one.

With both teams aiming to start the competition on a winning note, fans are keen to know how the weather will pan out on Saturday in Bengaluru. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the match, with very little cloud cover.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will also be on the lower side, which make the weather pleasant for players from both camps.

WPL 2024: RCB vs MI Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, and Shraddha Pokharkar.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, and Poonam Khemnar.

