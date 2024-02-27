WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 27 for RCB vs GG match 

The fifth match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27.

Both teams had failed to make it to the playoffs of the inaugural edition in 2023 and are on the lookout to improve their record this time around. They have made some serious changes to their setup in the off-season, with RCB changing their head coach while GG made some bold moves in terms of retentions and purchases at the mini-auction.

RCB kickstarted their season with a nervy win over the UP Warriorz (UPW), with the local crowd fully behind them. Although their star players did not perform as expected, they were aided by Asha Sobhana's brilliant five-wicket haul.

GG, on the other hand, have started the season on a poor note once again. A tame defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) brings back ominous memories. However, with a fully fit Beth Mooney back among the ranks to lead the side, Gujarat are hoping for a turnaround, starting with a potential win over RCB.

The famous Bengaluru weather is expected to hold itself for the upcoming match as well, resulting in a near-ideal experience for both players as well as the fans. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is slated to hover around the 20s, with 28 degrees Celsius at the start of the day's play, dropping to 23 degrees Celsius by the time the contest ends.

A mild cloud cover is anticipated according to the forecast, but there is no chance of precipitation at all, leading to an uninterrupted game at the venue.

WPL 2024: RCB vs GG Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, and Shraddha Pokharkar.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Sayali Sathgare and Lea Tahuhu.

Who will win the WPL 2024 clash between RCB and GG? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App