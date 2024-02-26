WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 26 for UPW vs DC match

The fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Both teams had a disappointing start to the campaign. Delhi went down against defending champions Mumbai, while UP lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, both teams fought valiantly until the end and will look to come out all guns blazing once more in search of their maiden victory.

Led by Meg Lanning, the Capitals did most of the things right on the opening night of WPL 2024. However, a last-ball six from S Sajana derailed their hopes of getting revenge for last year's final.

UP, on the other hand, almost chased down 158 runs against Bangalore, but fell two runs short courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Asha Sobhana.

With both teams vying for a win, the stage is set for an epic showdown on Monday. Fans will be buzzing about how the weather will pan out in Bengaluru. The weather is expected to remain pleasant throughout the upcoming WPL game in the southern part of India. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is likely to be around 21-22 degrees Celsius.

Much to the delight of fans there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. The cloud cover is likely to be in the 50s, according to a report in Accuweather.

WPL 2024: UPW vs DC Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, and Gouher Sultana.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, and Sneha Deepthi.

