WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 29 for RCB vs DC match

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, February 29.

Bangalore have had an excellent start to this year's campaign. They are currently at the top of the standings with two wins from as many games. RCB defeated UP Warriorz by two runs in their first game before thrashing Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their last outing.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB have performed well as a unit and will look to consolidate their position at the top with a win against Delhi.

The Capitals, on the other hand, went down to defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first game of WPL 2024. However, they bounced back strong to beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in their second outing. Meg Lanning and company will want to keep the momentum going against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the weather in Bengaluru has kept every fan buzzing since WPL 2024 started. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation during the game on Thursday night. It would be partly cloudy in the initial stages of the game and the skies would clear out as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is expected to be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature. The humidity will be in the 40s.

WPL 2024: RCB vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Mnnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, and Sneha Deepthi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, and Ekta Bisht.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App