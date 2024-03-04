WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 4 for RCB vs UPW match 

Bengaluru will play host to the proceedings in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) for one last time as it gears up for the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Monday, March 4.

The match kickstarts the second half of the tournament, with each of the five teams having played against each other one time in the league stage. The points table is eerily the same as the inaugural edition so far, but there is still a long way to go before the final and the playoff places are sealed.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are on the ascend following a wobbly start to the tournament. They have won their last two matches after starting the 2024 edition with a set of defeats, one of which came against RCB in their opening contest.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side, on the other hand, are desperate to return to winning ways after their perfect start has been marred by consecutive defeats to the heavyweights in the competition.

Bengaluru has been the ideal spot for WPL for its initial expansion, as the matches have been held on sporting wickets with the crowd also turning up in decent matches. No matches have been threatened by rain so far, and by the looks of it, even the final contest is likely to be held without any interruptions.

As per AccuWeather, even though the conditions are expected to be overcast, there is no chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to be hovering around the 30-degree Celsius mark at the time of the toss, and it will dip to 26 degrees Celsius by the time the contest comes to an end.

WPL 2024: RCB vs UPW Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, and Shraddha Pokharkar.

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Who will win the upcoming WPL 2024 clash between RCB and UPW? Let us know what you think.

