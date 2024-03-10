WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 10 for DC vs RCB match

In a high-profile Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 10.

Both teams are on the cusp of making it to the playoffs and will be vying for a win. The Capitals have four wins from six games and are placed second in the points table. Bangalore, on the other hand, are third in the standings with three wins and as many defeats.

Incidentally, both Delhi and Bangalore lost their respective last games. Smriti Mandhana and Co. went down against the Gujarat Giants by 19 runs, while the UP Warriorz prevailed over the Capitals by one run.

These two teams have locked horns with each other three times in the WPL, with Delhi emerging victorious in all of them. While the Royal Challengers will aim to break their winless run, Meg Lanning and company will look to continue their hot streak against RCB.

The stage is set for an epic clash, with both teams boasting some world-class players. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium and will look forward to a full 40-over contest.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the WPL game in Delhi on Sunday night. However, there is expected to be significant cloud cover over the stadium.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius in Delhi, while the humidity is expected to be in the 40s.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, and Sneha Deepthi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Indrani Roy.

