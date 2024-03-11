WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 11 for UPW vs GG match

The league stage of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) is nearing its end as the UP Warriorz (UPW) gear up to play their last contest against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) gut-wrenching one-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) have given UPW rejuvenated hope for the final playoff spot. The Alyssa Healy-led side had managed to secure two crucial points with a one-run win over DC recently, which took their points tally to six for the season.

If UPW finish their league stage with a win, that will mean that RCB will have to win their final contest against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to progress in the tournament.

As far as GG are concerned, their second successive underwhelming campaign is a cause for concern. However, they have arguably played their best cricket in the last two matches. Led by Beth Mooney, they have been in imperious form with the bat, posting high totals. While they managed to secure their first win of the season against RCB, they were humbled by a memorable knock against MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently.

There have been no interruptions induced by weather in the WPL 2024 so far. Bengaluru, the hosts for the first half of the season, had perfect weather conditions for fans and players alike, while Delhi has been on the chilly side.

According to a report by AccuWeather, the capital city is not expected to witness any rainfall for the day, and the temperature is expected to fall from 27 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius as the match progresses in the evening. Apart from the alarming air quality index, there is not much to make a note of in terms of the weather conditions.

WPL 2024: UPW vs GG Squads

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

Who will win the upcoming WPL contest between UPW and GG? Let us know what you think.

