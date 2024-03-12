WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 12 for MI vs RCB match

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12.

Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs, having secured 10 points from five games. Bangalore, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having won three of seven matches. A win in this game will guarantee them a playoff berth in WPL 2024 alongside the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a loss for Smriti Mandhana and company will leave a ray of hope for UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to make it to the next round, depending on the margin of defeat.

Similarly, Mumbai Indians will look to win by a thumping margin to give themselves the best opportunity to finish on top of the points table. They are currently placed second below Delhi due to an inferior net run rate.

Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to witness an epic showdown between two blockbuster teams. And much to the delight of supporters, there is no chance of showers during the WPL 2024 game and they can expect a full 40 overs of action. The skies would be partly cloudy in the beginning but it would get clearer as the game progresses.

The temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius in Delhi. It would be slightly humid and the air quality has been deemed 'very unhealthy,' according to Accuweather.

WPL 2024: MI vs RCB Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, and Shubha Satheesh.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, and Amandeep Kaur.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App