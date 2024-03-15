WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 15 for MI vs RCB Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 15.

Mumbai finished second in the standings with 10 points after Delhi Capitals (12), who made a direct entry into the WPL 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur and company have won five out of seven league games and will look to bring out their best game in the knockouts.

While Mumbai didn't have a dominant run this year, they are a different beast when hurt. A similar incident transpired last year when UP Warriorz beat them to deny Mumbai the top spot in the points table only to get thrashed badly in the Eliminator.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have played better cricket this year and finished third in the standings to make it to the playoffs. Different players have stood up at different times to help them win matches. Smriti Mandhana and company will hope they come out as a team on Friday night and beat Mumbai to make it to their first-ever WPL final.

The plot is set for an epic clash and fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. Much to their delight, there is rain prediction in the forecast and fans can enjoy a full match without any interruptions. Clear skies are predicted with no cloud cover during the WPL match.

The temperature will hover between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging in the 30s. However, the air quality has been deemed as 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather.

WPL 2024: MI vs RCB squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, and Amandeep Kaur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, and Ekta Bisht.

