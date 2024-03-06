WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 6 for GG vs RCB match

The 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.

The Royal Challengers have had a decent run in the competition so far. They are second in the WPL 2024 points table with three wins from five games, just behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

RCB thrashed UP Warriorz by 23 runs in their last game and will be high on confidence against bottom-placed Gujarat Giants. GG have had a dismal campaign so far in WPL 2024, losing all four games.

Led by Beth Mooney, Gujarat will be desperate to turn things around against Bangalore. The onus will be on the overseas stars to lead the team from the front as they look to upstage Bangalore.

Although tonight's game is expected to be a one-sided affair, fans are likely to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of the fans, there is no chance of showers at all during the game and a full 40-over contest is on the cards.

The temperature is expected to hover between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius with very little humidity. However, the air quality has been deemed 'very unhealthy' in Delhi by Accuweather.

WPL 2024: GG vs RCB Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Shreyanka Patil.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, and Trisha Poojitha.

