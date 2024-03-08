WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 8 for DC vs UPW match

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 8.

Last year's runners-up Delhi are comfortably atop the standings with eight points from five games. Since their defeat to Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 opener, Meg Lanning and company have won all of their games. They will hope to continue their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, this will be UPW's second game without a day's break. Their defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday mathematically ended their hope of finishing at the top of the points table. The Warriorz have also struggled to play as a unit and they have only themselves to blame for winning only two out of six games.

With both teams vying for a win as WPL 2024 inches to a close finish, fans will hope the weather remains clear for a full 40 overs of action.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Friday night. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. There won't be any cloud cover and the humidity will be in the 30s.

WPL 2024: DC vs UPW Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, and Poonam Yadav.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

