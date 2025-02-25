WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GG match

Delhi Capitals have jumped from fourth to first position in the WPL 2025 points table after a six-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, February 25. The Capitals have become the first team to reach the six-point mark in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

This win marked DC's third victory in five matches. They now have six points from five games, with their net run rate improving from -0.826 to -0.223. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants continue to languish at the bottom of the standings, having suffered their third defeat in four matches.

The Giants have two points in their account after playing half of their league stage matches. Their net run rate has reduced from -0.525 to -0.974 as they conceded 131/4 in 15.1 overs to DC after scoring 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz have dropped by one spot each because of DC's rise. RCB, MI, and UPW hold the second, third and fourth spots in the WPL 2025 points table, respectively.

Can Mumbai Indians rise to the number 1 spot in WPL 2025 points table?

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians will return to the field on February 26 for a match against the UP Warriorz. Both MI and UPW's net run rate is better than table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Hence, the winner of the match between MI and UPW will head to the top of the points table.

Both teams have four points each, and both defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in their respective previous matches. While MI beat RCB by four wickets in a thriller, UPW pulled off a heist by defeating RCB via Super Over earlier this week.

The upcoming match will be the first meeting between MI and UPW in WPL 2025. It will be exciting to see which team ends as the table-toppers after the match between Mumbai and Warriorz.

