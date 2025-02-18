WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru strengthened their grip over the number one position in the WPL 2025 points table with a fantastic win against the Delhi Capitals. The Bengaluru-based franchise chased down a 142-run target with eight wickets in hand to add two more points to their tally.

Thanks to this win, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru now have four points from two matches. Their net run rate stands at +1.440. Gujarat Giants remain in second place, while Delhi Capitals retained the third position despite the eight-wicket loss against RCB.

DC have two points from two matches now. Their net run rate has declined from +0.05 to -0.882 after the loss against the Royal Challengers. The Capitals will be keen to bounce back when they play their next match against the UP Warriorz.

Meanwhile, RCB have momentum on their side heading into their home leg. The defending champions will play their next two matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

Can Gujarat Giants move up to the 1st position in WPL 2025 points table?

Home team Gujarat Giants will be in action on February 18 against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium. It will be the third match for the Giants, and they sit second right now, with one win and one defeat in two matches.

The Giants recorded an impressive win over the UP Warriorz in their last game. They will aim to continue their winning momentum and end their home leg by adding two more points to their kitty. If the Giants record a big win, they can even overtake Royal Challengers Bengaluru and become the new table-toppers.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will try to open their account in the WPL 2025 points table. MI lost their season opener against DC and are fourth in the standings at the moment.

