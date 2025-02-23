WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs UPW match

UP Warriorz moved up from fifth to fourth position in the WPL 2025 points table after a 33-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, February 22. It marked the Warriorz's first win in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision did not work in their favor as Chinelle Henry's 23-ball 62 guided the UP Warriorz to 177/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 178, DC were bowled out for 144 in 19.3 overs. Grace Harris stole the show by taking a hat-trick in the final over.

The win has taken UP Warriorz's tally to two points from three matches. They have pushed the Gujarat Giants down to the fifth spot in the WPL 2025 points table. The Giants also have two points from three games, but their net run rate of -0.525 is inferior to UPW's +0.233 net run rate.

Delhi Capitals now have four points from four matches after their defeat on Saturday, which was their second in WPL 2025. Their net run rate has reduced from -0.544 to -0.826 after the 33-run loss.

UP Warriorz can jump to the top of the WPL 2025 points table soon

UP Warriorz were fifth in the standings not long ago, but they now have a chance to become the table-toppers. The Warriorz will play their next match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 24.

If UPW win that contest by a decent margin, they can jump to the number one position in the WPL 2025 points table. The three teams ahead of UPW, namely RCB, Mumbai Indians, and DC have four points each. UPW's net run rate is better than DC. If they win big, they can also overtake RCB and MI to rise to the top of the standings.

