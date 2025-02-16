WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs UPW match

The Gujarat Giants (GG) have put their heartbreak of the opening WPL 2025 loss to bed, as the Ashleigh Gardner-led side opened their account for the Women's Premier League season. GG had a 6-wicket win against UP Warriorz (UPW), who were playing their first match of the season at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

With the triumph, Gujarat have jumped up to second spot in the WPL 2025 points table. They were at the bottom of the standings after their loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are at the top with two points and a net run rate of +0.869. As for GG, they also have two points but with an NRR of +0.118.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz didn't do enough in their opening WPL match, which they lost, and have a negative NRR of 0.850. Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have dropped down one slot each and are third and fourth place in the points table, respectively.

After the Gujarat Giants (GG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the teams to play multiple matches in the ongoing edition of the WPL. The exciting clash between DC and RCB, in what will be a repeat of last year's WPL final, will be played on Monday, February 17.

Both the Capitals and the Challengers have recorded succesful starts. While the Smriti Mandhana-led side scripted the highest run-chase against Gujarat, the Capitals had a nerve-biting win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Royal Challengers Bangalore who are at the top of the WPL points table, and will hope to remain at the same place. Delhi, meanwhile, will be rearing to exact revenge for their loss in the WPL 2024 final.

