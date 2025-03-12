WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) finished second on the WPL 2025 points table after suffering a defeat in their final league-stage match of the tournament. The Mumbai-based franchise lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 11 runs in a game hosted by Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11.

Courtesy of the 11-run loss against RCB, MI ended with 10 points from eight matches on the WPL 2025 points table. Even the Delhi Capitals (DC) had the same tally but DC finished at the top because their Net Run Rate of +0.396 was better than MI's Net Run Rate of +0.192.

DC have earned the ticket to the final as they finished number one on the WPL 2025 points table. MI have qualified for the Eliminator. They will battle against the third-placed Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday, March 13, for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru avoided a bottom-place finish by winning against the Mumbai Indians. RCB ended with six points from eight matches, the same as the UP Warriorz, but UPW's inferior NRR resulted in RCB pushing them down to the fifth position in the standings.

Top 3 teams of WPL 2025 points table officially confirmed

With the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the league stage of WPL 2025 has officially come to an end. The top three teams of this year's final standings are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat have qualified for the WPL playoffs for the first time in the league's history. UPW missed out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Warriorz will be keen to bounce back stronger in the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League.

As mentioned above, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will clash in the Eliminator match on March 13. Brabourne Stadium will play host to the high-stakes match.

