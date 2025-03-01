WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs DC match

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru slipped from the third to the fourth position in the WPL 2025 points table after a defeat against Delhi Capitals on March 1. RCB suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, which has dented their net run rate from +0.155 to -0.244.

On the other side, DC have officially qualified for the playoffs. The Capitals registered their fifth win of the tournament by defeating the Royal Challengers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With this win, DC have become the first team to touch the 10 points mark in the WPL 2025 points table.

Two more playoff spots are up for grabs, with four teams in the race. Thanks to DC's win against RCB, UP Warriorz have moved up from the fourth to the third position. UPW's net run rate of -0.124 is slightly better than RCB's net run rate of -0.244.

Mumbai Indians are currently second in the standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants hold the last spot with four points from five matches.

Can Gujarat Giants jump to 3rd position in WPL 2025 points table?

There will be no matches in WPL 2025 on March 2. The action will resume on March 3, when the tournament heads to Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium for the first time. The home team UP Warriorz will play three matches in Lucknow from March 3-8.

Their first match is against Ash Gardner's Gujarat Giants on March 3. If the Giants win the match, they can jump straight from fifth to third position in the WPL 2025 points table. They can even attain the second spot if they thrash the Warriorz by a huge margin.

On the other side, the Warriorz have an opportunity to attain the second spot as well. If they beat the Giants by a decent margin, the home team can overtake the Mumbai Indians.

