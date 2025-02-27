WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs GG match

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium curse continues for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have now endured three back-to-back defeats at their home stadium. The Gujarat Giants (GG) toppled the defending champions by six wickets with 21 balls in hand on Thursday, February 27.

Interestingly, there was no change in the Women's Premier League (WPL) standings. RCB remain in third place, but have now suffered three defeats in five games and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.155.

The Giants secured a crucial win on Thursday. They lost three of their first four games but now have as many points (4) as RCB and UP Warriorz (UPW).

The victory for GG was set up by the bowlers, who bowled quite economically to restrict RCB to 125/7 in the first innings. Tanuja Kanwar recorded excellent figures of 2/16, while Deandra Dottin chipped in with two wickets as well. Ashleigh Gardner and Kashvee Gautam took a wicket apiece.

The Giants made light work of the chase with skipper Ashleigh Gardner hammering 58 off 31. Phoebe Litchfield also made a vital 30 off 21 balls.

MI vs DC - who will claim 8 points first on WPL points table?

Table toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) and second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, February 28. The two sides faced each other in the second match of the ongoing edition. They played out one of the most scintillating games of the season as DC beat MI by two wickets.

Currently, both teams are tied at six points. However, the difference in their Net Run Rates is massive. Mumbai have won three out of four games and have am NRR of +0.780. On the flip side, Delhi have won three out of five games but have an NRR of -0.223. The winner of this bout will become the first team to reach eight points at WPL 2025.

