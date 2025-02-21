WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs MI match

Mumbai Indians moved up from third to second position in the WPL 2025 points table after a thrilling win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI became the first team to defeat RCB this season and earned two points in the standings.

This win has helped Mumbai Indians take their tally to four points from three matches. Their net run rate of +0.610 has allowed them to overtake the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 points table. Even DC have four points from three games, but their net run rate is -0.544.

Meanwhile, RCB continue to be at the top of the points table. The Bengaluru-based franchise have four points from three matches. Their net run rate has come down from +1.440 to +0.835. Still, they are the table toppers.

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz remain the bottom two teams in the points table. The Giants have two points, while the Warriorz are yet to get off the mark this season.

Can UP Warriorz finally open their account in WPL 2025 points table?

UP Warriorz will have an opportunity to open their account in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings on February 22, when they take on the Delhi Capitals. It is the second meeting between the two franchises this season. DC defeated UPW in a match hosted by Vadodara earlier this month.

The two franchises will cross swords at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22. UPW will be keen to avoid a hat-trick of losses. Meanwhile, DC will have a golden opportunity to rise to the top of the points table.

DC have four points right now. If they win, they will get two more points, taking their tally to six points, which is more than RCB and MI. It will be interesting to see if DC can become the new table toppers.

