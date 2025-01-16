WPL 2025 schedule announced; RCB to face GG in opening contest on February 14

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The third season of the competition will begin from February 14, with four cities set to host the matches among the franchises.

Although the home-and-away format has not set in, the WPL has expanded from a couple of cities to a more widespread model. The first leg of the tournament will be conducted in Vadodara, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the tournament opener.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled the schedule for the much-awaited TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the world's premier women's T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai – promising a festival of thrilling T20 action," BCCI's statement read.

Vadodara will host the first six matches, before the campaign shifts to Bengaluru. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the first half of the second season, and has been allotted eight matches in total for the upcoming term.

The next four matches of the tournament will be held in Lucknow. The last two matches in the league phase, the eliminator, and the final will be held in Mumbai. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai had hosted the final of the inaugural edition in 2023 as well.

The league phase will end on March 11 with a clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The sole knockout eliminator clash is scheduled for March 13, while the final will be held on March 15.

All matches in WPL 2025 set to begin from 7.30pm IST

The upcoming edition of the WPL will not include any afternoon matches, which also eliminated double headers from the schedule. All matches will be played under the lights from 7.30pm IST onwards.

The WPL had conducted the mini-auction on December 15, where franchises polished their squads after making their desired retentions during the off-season.

