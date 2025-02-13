WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Feb 13, 2025 18:59 IST
Women
Women’s Premier League 2025 will be played from February 14 to March 15. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The third edition of the Women's Premier League, WPL 2025, is all set get underway with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15.

A total of 22 matches will be played as part of WPL 2025. Each of the five franchises will play eight league matches. The team which finished first in the league stage will directly progress to the final. The second and third placed teams will meet in the Eliminator.

The Eliminator match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 13, while the final of the T20 league will be held at the same venue on March 15. Apart from Vadodara and Mumbai, WPL 2025 matches will also be played at two other venues - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

also-read-trending Trending

WPL 2025: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of all WPL 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports network channels. As for live streaming, the same can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. All the matches of Women's Premier League 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Injury blows for MI and RCB ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of Women's Premier League 2025 due to an injury. She has been replaced by Parunika Sisodia, who joins the MI franchise at a base price of ₹10 lakh.

The left-arm spinner was the Player of the Match for claiming 3-21 in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Sisodia also impressed with excellent figures of 2-6 in the final against South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be without the services of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who has also been ruled out. RCB have picked Railways keeper-batter Nuzhat Parween. The 28-year-old has played one ODI and five T20Is for India and joins the Bengaluru franchise at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी