WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

The third edition of the Women's Premier League, WPL 2025, is all set get underway with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15.

A total of 22 matches will be played as part of WPL 2025. Each of the five franchises will play eight league matches. The team which finished first in the league stage will directly progress to the final. The second and third placed teams will meet in the Eliminator.

The Eliminator match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 13, while the final of the T20 league will be held at the same venue on March 15. Apart from Vadodara and Mumbai, WPL 2025 matches will also be played at two other venues - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Trending

WPL 2025: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of all WPL 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports network channels. As for live streaming, the same can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. All the matches of Women's Premier League 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Injury blows for MI and RCB ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of Women's Premier League 2025 due to an injury. She has been replaced by Parunika Sisodia, who joins the MI franchise at a base price of ₹10 lakh.

Expand Tweet

The left-arm spinner was the Player of the Match for claiming 3-21 in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Sisodia also impressed with excellent figures of 2-6 in the final against South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be without the services of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who has also been ruled out. RCB have picked Railways keeper-batter Nuzhat Parween. The 28-year-old has played one ODI and five T20Is for India and joins the Bengaluru franchise at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️