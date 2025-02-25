WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 25 for DC vs GG match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. The two teams are yet to face each other this season.

DC have had a mixed campaign so far in this year's competition. They began the tournament with a thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) but lost their next outing against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Capitals returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket win against the UP Warriorz but were stunned by the latter in the reverse fixture.

With two wins and as many defeats in four games, Delhi currently find themselves fourth in the standings. Led by Meg Lanning, DC need to iron out their issues quickly to remain afloat in the tournament.

The Gujarat Giants, who finished at the bottom of the standings in the last two seasons, once again find themselves in the last position. They have won only one out of three games and have two points to their name. GG have struggled mostly because of a lack of runs from their batters. While skipper Ashleigh Gardner has fired on all cylinders, runs have been hard to come by from the bat of Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt.

The Giants need to fire as a unit if they are to keep themselves in the running for a top-three finish.

The atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been electrifying in the last few games. Despite being a weekday, fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to support their favorite stars tonight in Bengaluru.

There is no forecast of precipitation during the match. Thus, fans can witness an undisturbed contest on Tuesday night in Bengaluru.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions will remain pleasant during the match hours, with temperatures ranging between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be on the lower side. As a result, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees lower than the original temperature.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and GG in the WPL?

The Delhi Capitals have met the Gujarat Giants four times in the WPL. The Capitals have three of those meetings, while Gujarat have emerged victorious only once.

The last time these two sides met, DC successfully chased down 127 runs to win by seven wickets and 41 balls to spare. Shafali Verma stole the show, smashing 71 off 37 deliveries at a strike rate of 191.98, including seven boundaries and five towering sixes.

