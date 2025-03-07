WPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for March 7 for GG vs DC match

The 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Giants (GG) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, March 7. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the match.

Delhi have already qualified for the playoffs with 10 points. They have won five out of seven matches and have lost two. This is DC's last league game and Meg Lanning and company will look to continue the winning momentum before the playoffs.

GG, on the other hand, are currently placed third in the standings with six points. They have played six matches so far, winning three and losing as many. The Giants will be desperate for a win tonight to strengthen their position for a playoff finish.

Gujarat won their last two matches and will be confident when they take on DC. Ashleigh Gardner and company will look to come out as a unit in a bid in Lucknow tonight to overpower the Capitals.

The WPL 2025 has seen a good turnout and the trend will likely continue in the last few games. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions will remain pleasant during tonight's WPL match with no showers, making it a seamless experience for them.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the temperature due to low humidity levels. The air quality will reportedly be unhealthy during the match hours.

There is no chance of precipitation with no cloud cover, meaning 40 overs of action is expected between GG and DC.

GG vs DC head-to-head in WPL

The Delhi Capitals have dominated their previous meetings with Gujarat. The former have won four out of five matches they have played against GG.

The last time the two teams met in WPL 2025, DC beat the Giants by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jess Jonassen scored an unbeaten 61 off 32 deliveries to help her side chase down 128 runs in 15.1 overs.

