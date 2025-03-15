WPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for March 15 for DC vs MI Final

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It will be a rematch of the WPL 2023 final, where Mumbai defeated Delhi by seven wickets to win the title.

Ad

DC have made it to the final third time in a row and would want to be lucky this time and lift their maiden trophy. Led by Australian legend Meg Lanning, Delhi have performed like a well-oiled unit this season, with players chipping in with useful contributions whenever needed.

However, everything culminates in this final and they will hope to put their best foot forward tonight and upstage a resilient Mumbai Indians side to win their debut WPL crown.

Ad

Trending

MI, on the other hand, will mostly rely on familiarity, having played their last three matches at this venue. They know the conditions better and with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews firing at the top, Mumbai would fancy themselves to win their second title tonight.

WPL 2025 has seen a massive crowd engagement, with fans filling in stadiums across venues to support the women cricketers. As it comes down to the grand finale, the Brabourne Stadium is expected to be filled to the brim to watch an entertaining match.

Ad

According to AccuWeather, the conditions will be hot and humid during the match hours. The temperature will hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will likely be around 55 percent. It would be cloudy throughout the match, but there is no rainfall in the forecast.

DC vs MI head-to-head stats in WPL

While MI beat them in the final of the inaugural season (2023), DC have enjoyed a far more dominant run over their mighty opponents in the WPL. Out of six meetings, the Capitals have won four.

Delhi have won both their meetings in WPL 2025, beating MI by two and nine wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️