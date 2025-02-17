WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 17 for DC vs RCB match 

The fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see a repeat of the last year's final. The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to complete an act of revenge when they take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17.

Both teams have got off to winning starts in WPL 2025. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chased down 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the tournament opener. RCB had a sloppy start to the run chase, losing both openers in the second over to Ashleigh Gardner.

However, breathtaking cameos from Ellyse Perry (57 off 34) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) helped Bengaluru pull off a heist on the opening night. Smriti Mandhana and company will be riding high on confidence after that pulsating victory and will look to continue the winning run as they aim to defend the title.

The Delhi Capitals, runners-up of the last two seasons, pulled off a last-ball victory in their opening game of the tournament against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai were running away with the game, but Niki Prasad's (33-ball 35) timely knock, coupled with cameos of Sarah Bryce (10-ball 21) and Radha Yadav (four-ball nine) helped DC pull off a miraculous win.

DC are pushing for their maiden WPL title and will look to keep the momentum going when they meet RCB against whom they lost in the WPL 2024 final.

With two heavyweight teams going up against each other, fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, and an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. Due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be at least two degrees less than the original temperature. There will be no cloud cover during the match, though dew is expected to play its part as it did in the previous matches.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and RCB?

The Capitals have dominated the rivalry between the two teams. Out of the five games played, DC have emerged victorious in four, while RCB won the last match when the two teams met in the WPL 2024 final.

The Royal Challengers successfully chased down 114 runs to win the title for the first time in the franchise's history.

