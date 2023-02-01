WPL auction likely to be held after inaugural ILT20 season ends - Reports 

The highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) auction has reportedly been postponed with the majority of the franchise stakeholders being heavily involved in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event was slated to be held in the first week of February, but is now postponed to February 11 or 13. The ILT20 final is scheduled to be held on February 12.

Reliance's MI Emirates, Capri Global's Sharjah Warriors, Adani Group's Gulf Giants and Delhi Capitals' Dubai Capitals all own franchises in ILT20. Diageo's Royal Challengers Bangalore marks the only franchise in the WPL that does not have a franchise in the newfound UAE-based league.

A select group of WPL team owners have approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the possibility of rescheduling the auction date.

The franchises prefer the event to be held once the knockout round of the ILT20 concludes. The playoff round, comprising three matches, will begin from February 8 onwards. A representative for the WPL team told Cricbuzz:

"The BCCI is discussing the dates but February 11 (Saturday) and 13 (Monday) have been shortlisted. February 13 will be a convenient date for most franchises."

A BCCI/WPL official confirmed the same and said:

"We need to give the teams time to plan for the auction."

The BCCI had planned for the auction to be conducted on February 6. The venue for the same has not been decided. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad were shortlisted by the board initially.

Ongoing wedding season making it hard for the BCCI to find a hotel for the WPL auction

The BCCI is seriously contemplating the request put forward by the franchise owners regarding the postponement of the auction. However, the board is finding it hard to find a hotel to stage the event due to the marriage season in India.

Apparently, a hotel in Delhi for February 11 and a potential venue in Mumbai for February 13 have been shortlisted by the board. The final decision over the date and venue for the auction is set to be taken in a couple of days' time.

The inaugural season of the league is set to be held in March 2023. The ownership of the five franchises has been allotted following an auction which saw the Adani Group make the highest bid for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

