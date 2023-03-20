WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match (Updated) 

The final afternoon encounter of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 20. It was the Grace Harris-show much like the last time these two sides met, as UPW confirmed their berth in the playoffs.

Sneh Rana won the toss for the Gujarat Giants (GG) and decided to bat first. The overseas opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Sophia Dunkley got the side off to a brisk start as they added 41 runs for the first wicket in four overs.

However, GG slumped a little after both openers departed off consecutive overs towards the end of the powerplay. They also lost Harleen Deol and ended the powerplay at 50-3.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner proceeded to add 93 runs for the fourth wicket in 61 deliveries, with both scoring fifties. Their contributions helped GG post 178-6 in their 20 overs.

Alyssa Healy's poor form continued as she was dismissed for just 14 runs, while Kiran Navgire and Devika Vaidya followed suit soon after to leave UPW reeling at 39-3 in five overs. The rebuilding task was left down to the Australian pair of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris.

Even after the departure of the two heavyweights, who recorded their respective fifties, Sophie Ecclestone applied the finishing touches to finish the game with three balls to spare.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap list

Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris broke into the top five

Sophie Devine is still the holder of the WPL Orange Cap after slamming the highest score of the tournament so far.

By virtue of their match-winning knocks, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris have made it to the top five, while UPW skipper Alyssa Healy, despite a poor outing during the run chase, finds herself placed sixth.

The Aussie trio have carried the bulk of UPW's batting, with McGrath, who is also the No.1 ranked batter, is only two runs behind second-placed Meg Lanning, with 237 runs to her name in seven matches.

Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol finished the campaign with a place in the top 10 but could find themselves off the list in the coming days. The Australian all-rounder scored a sublime fifty to take her run tally past the 200-run mark and occupy the eighth spot.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap list

Sophie Ecclestone is the new holder of the Purple Cap

Sophie Ecclestone officially got hold of the prized WPL Purple Cap after claiming a wicket during the first innings against GG, eventually finishing with figures of 1-27. The sole wicket helped the left-arm spinner overtake Saika Ishaque and seize the top spot for the time being with 13 wickets.

Kim Garth was the pick of the GG bowlers after claiming figures of 2-29, taking her wicket tally into double figures with 11 scalps. She is also the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the WPL so far.

Spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti Sharma also mark their presence on the WPL Purple Cap list in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

Who will win the WPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap at the end of the tournament? Let us know what you think.

