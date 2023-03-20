WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The 18th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw a top-of-the-table clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 20. The Meg Lanning-led side made a serious push for the top spot with a ruthless win at the DY Patil Stadium, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are slipping after a perfect start to the tournament.

DC elected to bowl after winning the toss and hardly put a foot wrong. Marizanne Kapp struck twice in her first over to dismiss Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the latter departing for a first ball duck. Shikha Pandey also had a say with the new ball by dismissing Hayley Matthews.

MI were reeling at 21-4 in the seventh over following Amelia Kerr's dismissal. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put on a small partnership with Pooja Vastrakar, but it was far from enough as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. MI could only manage a paltry 109-8 in their 20 overs.

Needing to chase down the target inside 11 overs to claim the top spot, DC went all out from the word go.

Shafali Verma scored a brisk 31 off 15 deliveries as the side reached 67-1 in the powerplay. Alice Capsey (38* off 17) inflicted some serious damage on the MI bowlers as her cameo helped DC chase down the target in just nine overs with nine wickets remaining.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap standings

Meg Lanning claims the top spot once again with a handful of matches remaining

Meg Lanning played the perfect second fiddle during the breezy run chase while Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey attacked the MI bowlers. The DC skipper lost the Orange Cap to Sophie Devine following her mind-boggling innings against the Gujarat Giants (GG). However, she claimed it back after scoring an unbeaten 32 off 22 deliveries to attain a five-run lead at the top of the WPL 2023 Orange Cap standings.

Harmanpreet Kaur was among the highest run scorers for MI in their second clash against DC; her 23-run knock took her run tally to 228 runs in seven matches, which also makes the highest run-getter among Indians in the WPL.

Shafali Varma and Hayley Matthews also marked their presence among the top ten run-getters after highly contrasting knocks in the recently concluded contest.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap standings

Saika Ishaque is sliding away from the top spot with each passing fixture

Sophie Ecclestone, who won the Purple Cap following her performance in the afternoon encounter against the Gujarat Giants (GG), held onto it after Saika Ishaque's forgettable outing.

The Indian left-arm spinner conceded 36 runs in her two overs without a wicket in return, which put her third on the list. She's behind teammate Hayley Matthews, who took one wicket in a heavy defeat to DC.

DC's pace duo of Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp climbed up to the sixth and eighth spot, respectively, after a prominent display with the new ball. The pair ended with combined figures of 4-34 from their eight overs.

Will Meg Lanning keep hold of the WPL Orange Cap till the end of the tournament?

