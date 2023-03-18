WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants match (Updated)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Saturday (March 16) to win their second consecutive match of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). Sophie Devine played a knock for the ages as RCB completed the highest successful chase so far in the tournament to remain in contention for the playoffs.

The Giants won the toss and elected to bat first, with openers Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt giving their side a flying start. Dunkley looked in ominous touch for her 10-ball 16 but departed in the third over.

However, Wolvaardt kept up the aggression as GG scored 45 runs in the powerplay. The South African batter notched her second straight fifty while Asleigh Gardner played a key cameo to push their total to 188-4.

RCB were unfazed by the daunting target, with Devine wreaking havoc from the word go. With Smriti Mandhana playing second fiddle to the Kiwi batter, RCB slammed 77 runs in the powerplay. The pair put on 125 runs in 56 deliveries before the skipper departed.

Devine went on to overtake Alyssa Healy to record the highest score in the Women's Premier League (WPL), but could not make it to three-figures as she was dismissed on 99.

RCB went on to chase the target down with over fours to spare after Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight played a set of crisp cameos.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Meg Lanning has been overthrown at the top position

Sophie Devine, courtesy of her record knock of 99 runs off just 36 deliveries, is now the new holder of the Orange Cap, overthrowing DC skipper Meg Lanning's dominant reign.

The New Zealand international was in tenth place prior to the match and now claims the top spot with 266 runs in seven matches at an explosive strike rate of 170.

Ellyse Perry, who just had to apply the finishing touches, increased her run-tally to 224 runs and holds third place. Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the highest run-scorer among Indians after scoring 205 runs in five innings.

The in-form Harleen Deol was surprisingly sent to bat at No. 6 and only had six deliveries to play - off which she scored 12 runs - before the innings came to a close. She has 198 runs and is ranked sixth in the WPL Orange Cap standings.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Sophie Ecclestone and Saika Ishaque reign at the top of the Purple Cap charts

The left-arm spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Saika Ishaque had contrasting outings when they faced each other in the afternoon clash. However, for the time being, the pair are above the rest with 12 wickets to their names. The MI spinner currently holds the top spot, courtesy of her superior average and economy.

Ashleigh Gardner was hit for 24 runs off her first over by Sophie Devine and ended her evening with forgettable figures of 0-48 after three overs. She has taken nine wickets off seven matches and is placed seventh on the WPL wickets chart.

