WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The league stage of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) came to a close with the contest between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

Meg Lanning and Co. confirmed a berth in the WPL 2023 final after winning their final group stage game by virtue of a superior net run rate.

The Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first. UPW were off to a solid start, negotiating the new ball threat, but the bowling side had their first breakthrough after Alice Capsey dismissed Shweta Sehrawat in the fifth over.

Alyssa Healy scored a scratchy 38 off 34 deliveries, while it was the No.1 ranked batter Tahlia McGrath who rescued the innings for the UP Warriorz.

The Australian scored an unbeaten 58 off 32 deliveries to propel her side to a respectable total of 138/6 in 20 overs. Spinners accounted for all six wickets in the innings, with Alice Capsey being the pick of the lot for her figures of 3/26.

In response, Lanning and Shafali Verma put on 56 runs for the first wicket inside five overs, with the skipper being the aggressor for a change. While they went on to lose three wickets in 17 deliveries, the in-form Capsey led the charge with the bat as well, leading them to a five-wicket win.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap list updated

Meg Lanning became the first batter in the WPL to cross the 300-run mark

Meg Lanning holds onto the Orange Cap for now with the help of her cameo at the top of the order during the run chase against the Warriorz. However, her current tally of 310 runs is slowly being caught up by UP Warriorz's Tahlia McGrath.

The No.1 ranked batter, with her unbeaten half-century against DC, has now climbed up to second place with 295 runs to her name at a strike rate of 159.46.

Shafali Verma, on the other hand, leapfrogged Harmanpreet Kaur's 230 run-tally to become the highest run scorer among Indians in the group stage. The young opener scored 241 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 182.58.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap list updated

Sophie Ecclestone ends the group stage as the leading wicket-taker

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone ended Amelia Kerr's short stint with the Purple Cap after climbing the charts once again with her spell against the Capitals. The No.1 ranked bowler claimed figures of 1/25, to claim her 14th wicket, which puts her one above Kerr and her MI teammate Saika Ishaque.

Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp continue to mark their presence among the top 10 wicket-takers in the WPL despite being wickless in the win over UPW.

