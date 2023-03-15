The 13th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Smriti Mandhana-led side notched their first win of the tournament, intensifying the fight for the third spot on the points table and keeping themselves alive, albeit just by a thread.

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first and had a dream powerplay with the ball. Sophie Devine struck twice in the opening over to remove both openers, including the in-form Alyssa Healy. UP Warriorz were reeling at one stage, having been reduced to 26-4 in the seventh over.

However, a splendid counterattack by Grace Harris helped the team move past the three-figure mark. A handful of cameos down the order ensured that they finished with a respectable total of 135.

UP Warriorz made a strong statement by striking twice in the first two overs. RCB were reeling in the run chase, but a splendid knock by Kanika Ahuja coupled with Richa Ghosh's composure steered the side to their first set of points on the table.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap list

Meg Lanning holds the Orange Cap after playing five matches

RCB's Ellyse Perry missed out on the opportunity to go atop the WPL 2023 Orange Cap standings after a poor outing against UPW. She scored 10 runs off 13 deliveries, and is still short of her national skipper by 16 runs, having played one match extra as well.

While Meg Lanning has not been among the runs in the last few matches, she still holds the Orange Cap after amassing 221 runs from five matches.

Alyssa Healy also had an outside chance of holding the Orange Cap as well had she played an impactful knock. However, she had a forgettable outing after being dismissed for just one run. She now has 186 runs off five matches.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap list

Saika Ishaque is still at the top of the Purple Cap list

Saika Ishaque, the left-arm spinner from MI, despite going wicketless in her previous encounter, is still the Purple Cap holder. She has 12 wickets in the campaign after five matches, but is being tailed by her teammate Hayley Matthews.

UPW's lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone continued her march towards the top after a tight spell which ended with figures of 1-20. She overtook Amelia Kerr to occupy the third spot with nine wickets.

Deepti Sharma also announced herself into the tournament and holds the seventh spot with seven wickets.

Who will win the WPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes