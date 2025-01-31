Wriddhiman Saha gets guard of honor from teammates & opposition in Bengal vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash [Watch]

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha received a guard of honor from his teammates and the opposition as he walked out to bat on Day 2 (Friday, January 31), of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash between Bengal and Punjab in Kolkata.

Both the Bengal and Punjab players formed two lines and were seen clapping and giving Saha a standing ovation as he walked out to bat in Bengal's first innings. It was a form of respect for the 40-year-old, who had announced that he would retire after the current Ranji Trophy season.

As this is the last group stage match, this could be the last time that we see Wriddhiman Saha in action. The wicket-keeper batter has had a long career, making his first-class debut in 2007 for Bengal against Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He has played 141 first-class matches, amassing 7169 runs at an average of 41.68 with 14 hundreds and 44 half-centuries.

Watch the moment of Saha getting a guard of honor in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Wriddhiman Saha dismissed for duck after getting guard of honor

The outing in Bengal's first innings did not prove to be a memorable one for Wriddhiman Saha. The right-hander failed to open his account and was dismissed for 0.

Walking out to bat at No. 8, the wicket-keeper batter's stay lasted only seven deliveries as he was dismissed by Gurnoor Brar in the 61st over. It remains to be seen how the game progresses and whether he will get an opportunity to bat in the second innings.

Saha has also played 40 Test matches for India, making his debut against South Africa at Nagpur in 2010. He scored 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three hundreds and six half-centuries. In international Tests, he took 92 catches and affected 12 stumpings.

The 40-year-old also played nine ODIs but managed to score just 41 runs from five innings. In his first-class career, Saha has taken as many as 344 catches and affected 38 stumpings.

