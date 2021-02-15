"Wriddhiman Saha is one of the best glovemen in the world"- Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Wriddhiman Saha and urged the Indian team management to keep him around as the second choice-keeper for the foreseeable future. Rishabh Pant is currently the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in Tests, especially after his exploits with the bat Down Under.

Wriddhiman Saha played the first Test in Adelaide against Australia but has fallen down the pecking order. Most experts agree that Saha is a better wicketkeeper than Rishabh Pant. Speaking to Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Dinesh Karthik said Saha would feature in playing XI of most cricket teams in the world.

"Without doubt, Wriddhiman Saha is the best gloveman in India. To be fair, he is one of the best glovemen in the world. I genuinely hope they keep him in the system as a second keeper for a long, long time. They shouldn't give away the second keeper slot," said Dinesh Karthik.

Really hope that Saha gets his due and till the time he wishes to play, they should hold on to him as a second keeper because of his experience. He will be playing as a keeper-batsman in most of the cricketing world for sure. Just unlucky right now in India, Rishabh Pant is ahead of him," he explained.

Dinesh Karthik further added:

"Every time they go abroad or even in India, having a person like Wriddhiman Saha will instill a lot of confidence, knowing if at all Rishabh pulls up, Saha will be a very, very able replacement. Hopefully, he plays for as long as his body permits."

Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills have come under the scanner, but it seems clear that Team India aim to back the Delhi Capitals star for the time being. Given Pant's recent form with the bat, Saha might find it hard to make another Test appearance.

Wriddhiman Saha is able to make tough catches look easy: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik in action for India

Dinesh Karthik also explained what sets Wriddhiman Saha apart from his counterparts and feels that the Bengal cricketer is a very natural wicketkeeper.

'He's a very natural keeper from what I have observed. He is able to make tough catches look a lot easier, and that is always been a trait of somebody who is very special. He's very athletic; he has got great hands. His ability to take catches and make it look easy is what sets him apart." Karthik added.

Wriddhiman Saha has been around the Indian team for more than a decade, after making his Test debut against South Africa in 2010 in Nagpur. The 36-year-old has played 38 Tests, scoring 1251 runs at an average of 29.09. Saha has scored 3 centuries five 50s in his Test career.