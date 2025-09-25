"Wrong to judge him on the basis of 1 away tour" - Fans react to Karun Nair's exclusion from Indian squad for West Indies Tests 2025

Veteran batter Karun Nair has been dropped from the Indian 15-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. Team India and the West Indies will play two Tests, starting with the series opener in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Ad

Nair made a stunning return to the Indian Test side for their recent tour of England after an eight-year absence on the back of stellar performances in domestic cricket. However, the right-hander struggled to combat the English conditions, averaging an underwhelming 25.62 in four Tests with a lone half-century.

With several batters knocking on the doors, Nair, at 33, has fallen out of the selectors' favor after just the one series in England.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X reacted to Nair's exclusion, with many questioning whether the veteran batter's international career might be over.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Aman Pareek @11AmanPareek1 @BCCI @IDFCFIRSTBank On expected lines curtains for karun nair 🤧

Ad

Manish Batavia @manishbatavia Why would they drop Karun Nair? He looked alright in tough conditions in England but he gets dropped when you can score runs on Indian pitches. Unfair.

Ad

Karan Hansraj @karan_hansraj11 @ESPNcricinfo With Karun Nair officially dropped from India's Test squad for the WI series, it's looking like the end of the road for his international career.

Ad

Fans continued reacting to Karun Nair's exclusion from the Test squad, with one saying:

"Squad is good but selectors are doing wrong with Karun Nair. This guy performed consistently in domestic tournaments and got selected in an away tour of England and dropped on the basis of 1 tour? He has more impactful performances in Indian conditions and should have been considered for this series atleast as last opportunity. It is wrong to judge him on the basis of 1 away tour and conditions he was not familiar with that much."

Ad

"only good decision gambhir did in last few months is kicking karun nair from the squad," posted a fan.

"So only 1 series for karun nair. That too in away condition he deserved to be in 11 at home. S gill failed in so many series rahul failed in so many series. Really partiality and biasness in selection," a fan said.

Ad

"Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches" - Ajit Agarkar on Karun Nair's exclusion

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up on Karun Nair's exclusion from the squad for the West Indies, while announcing the roster on Thursday, September 25. Agarkar admitted that they expected more from the Karnataka batter in the recent England tour.

"Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches. We had expected more from Karun in the England Test," said Agarkar (via TOI).

Nair is one of only two Indians to ever score a triple century in Tests, along with Virender Sehwag. His overall Test numbers still read an impressive 579 runs at an average of 41.35 in 10 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news