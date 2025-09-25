"Wrong to judge him on the basis of 1 away tour" - Fans react to Karun Nair's exclusion from Indian squad for West Indies Tests 2025

Veteran batter Karun Nair has been dropped from the Indian 15-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. Team India and the West Indies will play two Tests, starting with the series opener in Ahmedabad on October 2.
Nair made a stunning return to the Indian Test side for their recent tour of England after an eight-year absence on the back of stellar performances in domestic cricket. However, the right-hander struggled to combat the English conditions, averaging an underwhelming 25.62 in four Tests with a lone half-century.
With several batters knocking on the doors, Nair, at 33, has fallen out of the selectors' favor after just the one series in England.
Fans on X reacted to Nair's exclusion, with many questioning whether the veteran batter's international career might be over.
"Squad is good but selectors are doing wrong with Karun Nair. This guy performed consistently in domestic tournaments and got selected in an away tour of England and dropped on the basis of 1 tour? He has more impactful performances in Indian conditions and should have been considered for this series atleast as last opportunity. It is wrong to judge him on the basis of 1 away tour and conditions he was not familiar with that much."
"only good decision gambhir did in last few months is kicking karun nair from the squad," posted a fan.
"So only 1 series for karun nair. That too in away condition he deserved to be in 11 at home. S gill failed in so many series rahul failed in so many series. Really partiality and biasness in selection," a fan said.
"Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches" - Ajit Agarkar on Karun Nair's exclusion
India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up on Karun Nair's exclusion from the squad for the West Indies, while announcing the roster on Thursday, September 25. Agarkar admitted that they expected more from the Karnataka batter in the recent England tour.
"Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches. We had expected more from Karun in the England Test," said Agarkar (via TOI).
Nair is one of only two Indians to ever score a triple century in Tests, along with Virender Sehwag. His overall Test numbers still read an impressive 579 runs at an average of 41.35 in 10 matches.
