"He has done enough!"- Fans baffled by Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from India's Test squad

Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya have been excluded from Team India's huge squad that is set to travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final as well as the Test series against the Three Lions.
Despite having a strong 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy season where he scored a ridiculous 827 runs from 8 games, Prithvi Shaw's horror show in Australia was not overlooked by the national selectors. The 21-year-old was also dropped from Team India's squad for the home series against England.
Hardik Pandya's inability to contribute as a genuine all-rounder might well have played its part in the 27-year-old missing out on the 24-man contingent. Although he was part of Team India's squad for the Test series against England, Hardik wasn't deemed fit enough to bowl regularly.
Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw's exclusion
Fans had mixed reactions to the decision to exclude both Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya from the Indian squad for the summit clash against New Zealand and the long tour to England. While some agreed with Shaw's exclusion, others believed the youngster was hard done by despite showing brilliant form of late.
Here's how the fans reacted to Prithvi Shaw's exclusion and the rest of Team India's squad on Twitter:
The 18 players that were confirmed seemed to pick themselves from the brilliant performances that they have shown in the Test series Down Under as well as at home against England. Pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have retained their spots following match-winning performances against Australia.
As far as the all-rounders are concerned, Team India will be bolstered by the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who recovered from his thumb injury and looked to be in stunning form in IPL 2021. However, the likes of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have also proved their mettle in the recent past and deserve to be selected.
KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are currently being kept on standby as they are recovering from surgery and COVID-19 respectively. Among the reserve players, Avesh Khan has been a standout name thanks to his exploits in IPL 2021 and will certainly be the one to watch out for in the future.