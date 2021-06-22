WTC Final: "I am smiling, but the fire inside me is burning all time" - Jasprit Bumrah

Since making hsi India debut in 2016 on the back of an excellent IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah has evolved into a match winner for Team India across all formats of the game.

Bumrah's stock has never gone down. He is currently the leader of the Indian bowling attack even with the presence of senior cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

In an exclusive chat with the ICC during the World Test Championship final, Jasprit Bumrah highlighted how he has evolved as a cricketer over the years.

"So basically what I try to do is, I channelise my anger. When I started as a youngster, I used to get angry left, right and center and I used to do all types of gimmicks which didn't really help my game a lot.

"So over the years played a lot of international cricket, released what works for me. So I am smiling but the fire inside is burning all the time. I don't try to show it all the time but this is the way that helps me to succeed and with that controlled aggression I try to take my game forward," Jasprit Bumrah said during a chat with the ICC.

Watch the clip here:

“I realised what works for me. I am smiling, but the fire inside is burning all the time.”



The evolution of @BCCI star Jasprit Bumrah.#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/1rrathR7Qt — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

Because of his unique action batsmen struggle to pick Jasprit Bumrah: Bharat Arun

While Bumrah has put in the extra yards to be the bowler he is today, Bharat Arun, Team India's bowling coach, has also played a crucial role in shaping Bumrah.

The former India cricketer has nurtured the youngster and managed Jasprit Bumrah's workload to perfection over the years.

Most away Test wickets for India since Bumrah’s debut:



Jasprit Bumrah - 79

Mohammed Shami - 61

Ishant Sharma - 54

Ravi Ashwin - 40#WTCFinal21 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 21, 2021

Arun feels it is Bumrah's unique bowling action that makes him a special talent.

"The secret behind Jasprit is his uniqueness has been maintained. We have not tried and meddle with his bowling action. Because of his action batsmen pick up a little late that's what makes him so special," Bharat Arun said during a chat with ICC.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava